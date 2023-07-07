Young man swept away by strong waves drowns in sea off Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A young man drowned in the sea after being swept away by strong waves that lashed the coast at Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Thursday night.



The deceased was Puthiyapurayil Anoop, alias Sundaran, 36.

He was dragged into the sea as strong waves struck the beach, 500 metres from the Koyilandy harbour, at 10 o'clock in the night.

The attempts by onlookers to search for him failed because of the strong currents. Later Koyilandy Fire Force unit reached the spot and searched for Sundaran with the help of fishermen for hours late into the night. Police also reached the spot.

Sundaran was the son of Krishnan and Pushpa.

Body of another youth recovered

Meanwhile, the body of another youth who drowned in the canal at Vykkilassery, Chorode near Vatakara two days ago was recovered on Friday morning. Vykkilassery Meethale Parambath Bijeesh's body was found 30 metres away from the bridge where he went missing on Wednesday.

Vijeesh met with the accident while removing algae from the canal along with his friends. It is learnt that the youngsters reached the canal for fishing.