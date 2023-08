Kozhikode: A Plus Two student of Daawa college in Punoor, who went missing in a river on Sunday and rescued later, died at a private hospital.

Midhilaj (17), son of Mohammed Ahsan from Mannarkkad in Palakkad district drowned in Iruvazhinji, near vent pipe bridge in Mukkam town of Kozhikode district while bathing in the waterbody with friends.

Even though the Mukkam fire force unit rescued Midhilaj and shifted him to a private hospital near Mukkam, he succumbed in the early hours on Monday.