Four-year-old suffers severe injuries in stray dog attack at Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2023 05:52 PM IST
Representational image
Representational image. File photo: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A four-year-old suffered severe injuries from a stray dog attack at Mampally near Anchuthengu in the state capital on Sunday.

The girl child, Roslin, has been hospitalised with deep wounds on her face and neck after being attacked by a stray in front of her house.

Neighbours had rushed to rescue the child who is now admitted to the Medical College Hospital at Thiruvananthapuram.

In a separate incident, at Adoor in Pathanamthitta, three persons, including a five-year-old girl were attacked by a stray dog on Saturday.

At Adoor, the dog had attacked them inside their house at Choorakkad. Praneesha (five), Ponnamma (55) and Radhamani (63) took treatment at the General Hospital at Adoor.

Last month, an 11-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at Muzhappilangad in Kannur district.

The victim, Nihal Nishad, was a speech-impaired boy, who had been brutally attacked. Nihal's body was found about 500m from his house.

Incidents of stray dog attacks have been frequently reported in Kerala. A week ago, an eight-year-old boy was attacked by a stray dog in front of his house at Mampad in Malappuram.

