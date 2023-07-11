Vigilance nab Thrissur doctor while taking Rs 3,000 bribe, seize Rs 15 lakh from his house

Thrissur: The Vigilance on Tuesday arrested an orthopaedic surgeon with the Medical College Hospital in Thrissur while receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000.

The Vigilance sleuths also seized bundles of currency notes to the tune of Rs 15.25 lakh from Dr Sherry Isaac's house.

Dr Isaac, who has over 25 years of experience, had demanded a bribe from the husband of a woman who had been referred for surgery after an accident.

According to reports, Dr Isaac repeatedly postponed the surgery after the family said they could not afford to pay a bribe.

The woman's husband approached Vigilance DySP Jim Paul with the Thrissur wing. The Vigilance officers handed him currency notes laced with phenolphthalein, a chemical that leaves a stain and helps in proving the acceptance of a bribe.

Dr Isaac was arrested soon after he accepted the bribe at his private clinic at Ottupara. He is a native of Ernakulam.

Later, the Vigilance raided his house at Mulankunnathukavu and seized bundles of currency notes, including Rs 2,000 notes.

There were allegations of bribery against Dr Isaac even before but it was the first time someone had approached the Vigilance, the officers said.