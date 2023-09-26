Payyannur municipal officer held for accepting bribe

Kannur: A building inspector of Payyannur Municipality was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Monday. C Biju, a native of Parassinikadavu in Kannur district was held outside the office in the evening.

The complainant had submitted an application seeking building permit for his newly-constructed house. The officer refused to visit the site for inspecting the building prior to issuing the certificate and allegedly demanded the bribe.

Based on a complaint, a team of Vigilance officers led by DySP Babu Peringet made the arrest. Biju was produced before the Vigilance Court, Kozhikode.

The accused had been transferred to Payyannur from Thaliparambu block panchayat three months ago following corruption allegations.

Meanwhile, Payyannur municipal chairperson Lalitha KV said the local body will forward a report to the government seeking disciplinary action against the officer after getting a report from VACB.