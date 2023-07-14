Malayalam
Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 14, 2023 08:09 AM IST Updated: July 14, 2023 09:51 AM IST
Suicide/Murder
The deceased are Sivarajan (56) and his daughter Abhirami (22). Photo: istock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: In a suspected 'suicide pact', four members of a family consumed poison at their residence in Peringamala on Friday. While two of them - Sivarajan (56) and his daughter Abhirami (22) - died, others are battling for life. Sivarajan's wife Bindu and son Arjun are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident came to light in the wee hours of Friday. After consuming the poison, Arjun suffered uneasiness and contacted the police, reported Manorama News. Though the four family members were rushed to the nearby hospital, Sivarajan and Abhirami breathed their last.

A source said the family took the drastic step due to inability to repay mounting debt.

