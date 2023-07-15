Kochi: A 40-year-old woman was fatally stabbed by her friend at a private hospital in Angamaly on Saturday.

Liji who hailed from Thuravur was a bystander alongside her sick mother at MAGJ Hospital in Angamaly's Mookannur.

Mahesh, identified as a former friend of Liji, is the prime suspect in the case.

According to reports, Mahesh and Liji entered into a heated argument at the fourth floor of the hospital. In the altercation that ensued, Mahesh stabbed Liji with a sharp object.

Though Liji was administered medical care immediately, she could not be saved.

The police took Mahesh into custody soon after for further investigation.