Four cops suspended for not taking prompt action on Vaikom woman's assault case

Kottayam: Four cops of the Vaikom Police Station have been suspended for delay in acting on a complaint of assault filed by a woman.

The DIG on Monday issued the order suspending Sub-Inspector Ajmal Hussain and civil police officers PR Vinod, Binoy and Saju.

The incident pertaining to the complaint took place on July 13 when a woman from the locality was allegedly assaulted by her neighbour while she was walking home.

The woman and her husband reached the Vaikom Police Station the same evening and asked for a case to be filed. It is alleged that the complainant's husband was not provided with a receipt even the next day.

It is understood that while the case was registered two days later, the charge of assault was excluded from it. The accused, Aneesh Kumar, was arrested the other day.