Santhosh a repeat offender? Yet another woman files complaint

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 02, 2022 08:46 PM IST
Santhosh had allegedly molested a lady doctor while she was on her morning walk in the museum compound in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: Manorama News
Thiruvananthapuram: Following a complaint from yet another woman, police has labelled Santhosh, the accused in the museum abuse case, as a repeat offender.

The development came following another woman's complaint alleging that Santhosh had assaulted her last December.

According to the complainant, Santhosh had entered her uninvited and abused her. Though she had lodged a complaint then, police was unable the nab him, the complainant said.

It was after the museum abuse case made headlines that the complainant approached the police again.

Santhosh is a temporary driver of Minister Roshi Augustine's private secretary and a contract employee of the Kerala Water Authority.

Last week, he allegedly molested a lady doctor while she was on her morning walk in the museum compound, in the heart of the capital city.

Again, despite the doctor filing a case, she alleged that there were serious lapses in the police's efforts to nab the culprit. However, DCP Ajit Kumar has denied these allegations.

Meanwhile, Santhosh pleads his innocence, alleging that he was falsely implicated by the police.

