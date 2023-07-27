Private hosp MD kicks pregnant nurse during conciliation meet in Thrissur

Thrissur: A conciliation meeting between the management of the private hospital and nurses regarding their salary ended in a ruckus after the managing director allegedly assaulted the staff.



Three female nurses, including a pregnant woman, were admitted to Thrissur General Hospital for the injuries caused during the alleged assault. They also have filed a case against the Nyle Hospital MD and his wife.

The meeting was convened by the district labour officer to find a solution regarding their salary arrears and the termination of five nurses without prior notice.

The nurses alleged that hospital MD Dr Alok V R, kicked the pregnant woman on her belly.

United Nurses Association National Secretary M V Sudeep, who was present at the meeting, said Alok tried to choke a nurse and kicked the pregnant woman before fleeing.

"The hospital had terminated five nurses without serving them show-cause notice. This was reported to the labour officer Rashmi V and she convened a conciliation meeting on Thursday afternoon. During the meeting, Dr Alok got violent when talks failed. He left the meeting after attacking and shouting at the nurses," said Sudeep.

Sources from the district labour office said the hospital MD did misbehave with the complainants.

"All I can say now is that the management members did misbehave with the nurses and walked out of the conciliation meeting before it was concluded,” said a person privy to the meeting.

Sudeep said the association would launch a state-wide protest against the assault on nurses on Friday.

Despite repeated attempts, Dr Alok did not respond to Onmanorma's request for comments.

(The story will be revised as and when he responds.)