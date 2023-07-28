Thrissur: Nurses of all private hospitals in Thrissur will go on strike on Friday to mark their protest against the alleged physical assault on four nurses by the managing director of Nyle Hospital in Kunnamkulam.

United Nurses Association declared that the strike will continue until Nyle hospital MD Dr Aloke V R is arrested.



The association added that nurses will be on duty only for emergency services. Hence, the operation of private hospitals in the district is likely to be affected.

The nurses declared the protest after a conciliation meeting over salary ended up in a ruckus on Thursday. The nurses alleged that Dr Aloke manhandled some of them and kicked a pregnant nurse on her belly. Three female nurses who were injured in the assault were admitted at the government general hospital in Thrissur.

Nurses filed a complaint against the hospital MD and his wife Jitha thereafter.

Meanwhile, an association of private hospitals in the district alleged the nurses had beaten up Dr Aloke. They called for observation of black day in all private hospitals on Saturday to mark their protest against the attack on the doctor.