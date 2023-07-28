Cherpu CI accidentally opens fire inside police station; he was demonstrating gun safety

Thrissur: A weapons training exercise at the Cherpu Police Station in Thrissur on Friday turned out to be a bizarre and tense event after a revolver in the custody of the circle inspector went off by accident.

The incident occurred around 9 am when Circle Inspector MP Sandeep Kumar was explaining to his colleagues how to use weapons safely.

“Normally, we conduct parades on Fridays. Today, instead of the usual parade, the inspector called up those present at the station for a training session to explain how to clean and handle a firearm effectively. There were around a dozen police officers who were standing around him in a hall on the first floor of the police station. Suddenly, the service revolver discharged,” said a source at the Cherpu Police Station.

He added, “Luckily, as it was pointed downwards, no one got hurt. The fire broke two floor tiles, and everyone was really shocked. In a moment, everyone was seen checking themselves and others standing nearby to know if someone was hurt. The training session was wound up immediately,” he said.

When the news leaked broke by noon, the DySP (special branch, Thrissur) rushed to the Cherpu Police Station to investigate. No official statement was made by the Cherpu Police when contacted by Onmanorama.

According to sources, CI Sandeep Kumar took charge at Cherpu about four months ago and is very hard and fast. “He’s straightforward and very professional, which is not taken well by his subordinates. Otherwise, nobody would have known about the incident,” quipped a source.