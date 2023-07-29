Thiruvananthapuram: Uttar Pradesh police nabbed two people for allegedly ramming their car into Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan's motorcade.

The governor's security was breached when he was on the way to Delhi after attending an event in Noida on Friday night.



The speeding vehicle reportedly rammed into the governor's convoy twice.

Noida police said they have taken Goutham Solangi and Monu Kumar who were travelling in the car into custody and seized their vehicle. The duo was in an inebriated state, said an official.

Though the incident was a major security breach, UP police didn't confirm it as an attack on the governor. Further investigation into the incident is in progress.