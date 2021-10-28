Govt downgrades Satheesan's security to 'Y-Plus', no more police escort

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has downgraded the security of Opposition Leader VD Satheesan to 'Y-Plus' from 'Z' category.

Satheesan's security was scaled down based on the recommendations of the Security Review Committee, which has the Home Secretary, Director General of Police, Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) and Inspector General (Security) as its members.

The Opposition Leader enjoys cabinet rank.

Satheesan had already instructed the government to withdraw the pilot and escort from his security detail.

Satheesan had been provided 'Z' category security accorded to former Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala. The 'Z' category entails a pilot and escort, besides five police personnel in the security detail. With Satheesan's security getting downgraded to 'Y-Plus', he would not have a police escort.

Chennithala had been provided 'Z' category security considering he was earlier the Home Minister, a senior police officer said. His security, too, has been downgraded to 'Y-plus'.

The Governor and Chief Minister would continue to have 'Z-Plus' category security, while ministers, Speaker and Deputy Speaker would be accorded security under 'A' category.

Former chief ministers A K Antony, Oommen Chandy and V S Achuthanandan, and former Home Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan would continue to have 'Z' category security.

The Chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission would also continue to have police security.

The government has also ordered to withdraw the security that had been provided to Souparnika Vijendrapuri, an ascetic based in Alappuzha.