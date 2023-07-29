Muvattupuzha accident: Namitha's 20th birthday leaves family heartbroken; Police likely to slap KAAPA on accused

Muvattupuzha: The police will slap KAAPA (Kerala Anti-Social Activities Prevention Act) on Anson Roy (22), the accused in the death of a college student in a road accident in Muvattupuzha.



Anson's speeding bike mowed down Namitha (19), a final year BCom student when she was crossing the road in the heart of Muvattupuzha town on Wednesday.

“Anson is already facing 11 cases registered at various police stations. Grave charges are slapped on him in four of these cases. We will examine each case before declaring him an offender under KAAPA,” said a police officer.

The police have sent Anson’s blood samples for analysis to confirm whether he was under the influence of drugs during the incident. Further measures would be taken based on the lab report, said the officer.

Anson, who was injured in the accident is currently admitted to Government Medical College, Kottayam under police surveillance. He will be arrested as soon as he is discharged, added the officer.

Namitha was excited about her 20th birthday bash

Meanwhile, the family and friends of Namitha, the victim of the reckless riding by a habitual offender, observed her birthday on Friday in mourning.

Incidentally, hours before her tragic death, Namitha had informed her parents about her preferred dishes for the ‘sadya’ (traditional meal) to be prepared on her 20th birthday.

However, instead of the mirthful birthday girl, the parents were to receive her lifeless body.

Namitha used to phone her parents while leaving college every day. On the fateful day, when she did not reach home even after the usual time, the parents became worried. They soon heard that Namitha met with an accident. Initially, the parents thought that their daughter could have suffered only some minor injuries, but on reaching the hospital, they were shocked to hear about Namitha’s demise.

He must get maximum punishment: Namitha's parents

Namitha’s parents said that Anson should be given the maximum punishment.

“The sentence should serve as a warning for all bike riders who engage in speeding and dangerous riding,” said Namitha’s father Raghu.

“No other person should lose life in similar accidents,” he added.

Namitha, a third-year BCom student at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, was hit fatally by a speeding bike which Anson was riding in front of the college.

Another student, Anusree Raj (19), who was with Namitha during the accident was also injured.

Anson – who is facing cases including those related to drugs - had lost control of the bike and fell under a bus after hitting Namitha.