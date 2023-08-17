Palakkad cop accused of stealing 'expensive pen' from person in custody

Palakkad: The district police chief has submitted a report suggesting a departmental inquiry into the station house officer (SHO) at Thrithala for allegedly stealing an expensive pen from a person in custody.

The officer accused of stealing the pen is Thrithala circle inspector Vijayakumar. According to the report submitted by the district police chief to the inspector general of police (northern zone), Vijayakumar allegedly stole a pen worth Rs 60,000 from Faisal who hails from Nhangattiri.

Faisal was arrested under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 2007 (KAAPA) in June this year. When Faisal was taken into custody his pen was neither returned to him nor entered in the general diary (GD).

A source said the SHO testified at the primary inquiry that the pen was not returned to Faisal as it was alleged to have a hidden camera. As part of the inquiry, the source confirmed, the CCTV footage from the station was gathered.

“Faisal is a frequent offender; at least a dozen cases have been registered against him that include non-bailable offences. Thrithala police had recently visited Faisal’s house to arrest him. It is understood that he sent a complaint to the chief minister’s office about the missing pen,” a source at the Thrithala police station told Onmanorama.