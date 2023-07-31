Thiruvananthapuram: Village officers in Kerala will now have to give an account of their work weekly and monthly. A Google spreadsheet has been readied to submit the work report to the Land Revenue Commissioner.

The Village Office Management Information System (VO-MIS), which is based on Google Sheets, has been set up to collect details on mutating the title of the property, one-time certification, and illegal leveling of paddy field filling. (The mutation of property title is known in local and revenue department parlance as pokkuvaravu.) A meeting convened by the Land Revenue Commissioner the other day decided to include around 70 more details in the web-based application.

The special inspection team to be formed at the state level will use this information to conduct inspections at village offices from August.

The Google spreadsheet where the records are entered will be converted into software later.

Integration of multiple systems

The Revenue Department is already using a number of online systems and the lack of integration between them is adding to the workload. Currently, village officers need to check each portal, note down the information and record it on Google Sheets.

The VO-MIS is set to streamline the process.

About 20 online systems are being used in the village office, including the online system of the revenue department. The other systems belong to other departments.

The software integration will help authorities of various departments to access online required information village-wise. Thus the information can be accessed by the inspection departments of the taluk, collectorate, and land revenue commissionerate, as well as senior officers at the village, taluk, and district levels.

It will also be beneficial for the public availing government services.

Myriad online systems in Revenue Department

The lack of integration of various online systems used by government departments leads to duplication of work, delay and extra workload. For instance there are four online means for grievance redressal; they are CMO, Revenue Mitram, Pravasi Mitra and Alert.

The other online modes used by the Revenue Department for various tasks are: 'eDistrict' for issuing certificates; 'RR Online' or the Revenue Recovery Portal for revenue recovery, 'RELIS' for digitisation and pokkuvaravu, land conversion, sketch and Basic Tax Register (BTR) copying; Revenue eservices for payment of land tax; 'CMDRF' in connection with the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund; Covid-19 Jagratha portal to handle Covid information; 'RELIEF' portal for distribution of natural calamity relief; 'KBT' for property tax details; and eOffice Citizen Portal for sending reports to the taluk office.