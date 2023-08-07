Malabar River Festival concludes; Thapa, Ava emerge champions

Kozhikode: Amith Thapa of India and Ava Christensen of the USA bagged the Rapid Raja and Rapid Rani titles at the International Whitewater Kayaking Championship held as part of the Malabar River Festival here on Sunday.

Thapa, hailing from Uttarakhand, secured first prizes in Gents' Extreme Slalom pro and Indian Extreme Slalom pro kayaking events while Christensen emerged victorious in the Women's Extreme Slalom pro and Indian Extreme Slalom pro competitions.

The festival that was held in the Iruvazhinji River in Thiruvambadi Panchayath and Chalippuzha in Kodenchery panchayat concluded on Sunday.

The event was held over three days. The other day, competitions were suspended briefly after three officials were stranded due to flash floods. They were rescued after a few hours.