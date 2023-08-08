Malayalam
Tanur custodial death: Police assault cause of death, says post-mortem report

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 08, 2023 08:29 PM IST
Thamir Jifri. Photo: Manorama Online
Topic | Malappuram

The post-mortem report of Thamir Jifri, who died in custody at Tanur police station, has revealed police assault as one of the causes that led to his death.

Thamir had 21 wounds on his body and swelling in his lungs. The body also had many problems connected with regular drug use, the report cited.

Meanwhile, Thamir's family has said the ongoing investigation was not satisfactory. They alleged that a fair investigation will not be possible if police themselves investigate a case against their fellow officers. They have demanded a probe by another agency. The family has also submitted petitions to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition leader V D Satheesan regarding this.

Eight police officers – Tanur Police Sub-Inspector Krishnalal, K Manoj, Jinesh Abhimanyu, Sreekumar, Albin Augustine, Dinesh, Vipin and one person on security duty at the station – were suspended last week as part of investigation into their alleged involvement in the custodial death.

