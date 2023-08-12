Land assignment amendment bill a 'Magna Carta' for high range, claims LDF

Idukki: LDF leaders here have claimed that the Land Assignment Amendment Bill 2023 which was introduced in the assembly session on August 10 and is expected to be passed next month is a Magna Carta for the residents of high ranges of Idukki.



Addressing the media in Thodupuzha here on Saturday the district convener of the front K K Sivaraman criticised the UDF for not cancelling its district-wide hartal on August 19 even after the introduction of the historic Bill in the assembly.

“The Land Assignment Amendment Bill, when passed, will be a new chapter in the history of the high range. The restriction on construction on land with Land Assignment title deeds (patta) has been adversely affecting the tourism sector, trade, and commerce in the high range. However, such a scenario is now going to change. Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan tried to disrupt the introduction of the bill by raising a point of order. Only six Congress MLAs were present in the house when such a historic bill was introduced and the only UDF MLA from Idukki P J Joseph was not in the house,” Sivaraman noted.

He said that the regularization of buildings on the assigned land and permission for new construction based on the amendment would boost the economic activities in the district.

“All the concerns raised by the UDF regarding the regularization fee for the old building and the sanction for the new ones are unfounded and are meant to create confusion in the minds of people. There won’t be scope for any such concerns after the bill becomes an act,” CPM Idukki secretary C V Varghese said.

Farmers' group to hold talks

Meanwhile, Idukki Land Freedom Movement (ILFM), the umbrella organization of different farmers' groups and community organizations in the district, would hold talks with the district LDF leaders and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking clarity on the amendments to be introduced.

“Regularization process needs to be prompt and streamlined without any scope for red-tapism and corruption. A clear picture has to emerge regarding the norms that will be put in place to permit new construction. We are in consultation with top lawyers and will come up with a ‘model amendment’ which will be handed over to the subject committee members of the Bill and all other lawmakers in the assembly. If there are regularization charges, that has to be minimal as in other nearby states,” said ILFM general convener Rassak Chooravelil.