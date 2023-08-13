BJP leader Surendran urges right-wing social media influencers to solve 'anti-Kerala' dilemma

BJP state president K Surendran has urged social media influencers associated with his party to change the narrative that they were 'anti-Kerala'.

Addressing a 'social media meet' in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, Surendran said the BJP and Sangh Parivar get cornered easily whenever they raise issues concerning Kerala.

"When we talk about the Kerala's social backwardness, economic crisis, violence and inequality, are we talking against Kerala? That is a question that quite efficiently puts us on the defensive," Surendran said.

The BJP leader said even he faces the dilemma while interacting on social media or using other means to convey certain things about Kerala to the public.

"Do the things we speak and write result in a thinking that we are against Kerala, or it is being tweaked that way? Why does the counter-argument that 'this is Kerala' stands firm?" Surendran asked the gathering. The 'this is Kerala' reference is an opposing argument, often from BJP's political rivals.



Introspect and adapt

Surendran claimed that there exists an ecosystem that interprets everything his party or affiliates say about Kerala as against the state. "Even a Somalia reference from the prime minister brings out the statement that Sanghis are against Kerala," Surendran said. He was referring to a controversial statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that drew a lot of flak.

In 2016, ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala, Modi said that the infant mortality rate among scheduled tribes in Kerala was worse than Somalia.

The refernece met with widespread objection, especially on social media. Then chief minister, Oommen Chandy, demanded an apology from Modi. Soon, the hashtag, 'Po Mone Modi' (roughly translates as Go man, Modi) became a trend on social media.

Surendran urged the right-wing social media influencers to handle social media thoughtfully.

"Are we able to guide social media discussions in the way we intend it to is something that needs introspection," Surendran said.

Modi doesn't need Kerala?

Surendran told the gathering that the BJP would return to power after the 2024 General Elections even if the state did not side with his party. "Even if Kerala doesn't contribute anything, Narendra Modi's BJP has the potential to rule India for five year and five years after that... we have a strong social media presence, but that has to be used properly and channelised for success," Surendran said.

The BJP has yet to win a Parliament seat from Kerala. Its only success in the Assembly elections came in 2016 when O Rajagopal won from the Nemom constituency in Thiruvananthapuram.