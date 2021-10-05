After Cong, BJP in Kerala tells leaders to maintain discipline; announces organisational rejig

BJP in Kerala has taken a leaf out of Congress' book by urging its members to exercise restraint while interacting on social media or face 'disciplinary action'.

BJP state president K Surendran said on Tuesday that his party workers "must maintain discipline while interacting with the media and on social media" or be aware that "the party has the mechanism to monitor the behaviour and activities of the leaders."

Last month, KPCC (Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee) chief K Sudhakaran had highlighted the "lack of discipline" in his party and urged the workers to be careful while using social media.

"Those who bring the party to disrepute will face the consequences," Sudhakaran had said then.

Major rejig in Kerala BJP

Surendran his statement while announcing a major rejig in the BJP's leadership at various levels in Kerala.

Actor-politician Krishna Kumar, who contested for the BJP from Thiruvananthapuram in the Kerala Assembly polls, has been made a national council member. MS Sampoorna, G Raman Nair and G Gireeshan are the others elevated to the national council.

K Sreekanth, KR Padmakumar, Renu Suresh and Pandalam Prathapan have been made state secretaries while the party's number of state vice-presidents has also swelled to ten with the addition of B Gopalakrishnan and C Sivankutty.

The treasurer is E Krishnakumar and the party's spokespersons are KVS Haridas, Sandeep Vachaspati and SP Sindhumol. Shaji R Nair was appointed the state chairperson of Kisan Morcha.

The district presidents of Kasaragod, Wayanad, Palakkad, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta have also been changed in the aftermath of the party's poor showing in the assembly polls. Newly appointed district presidents are, VA Sooraj (Pathanamthitta), G Ligin Lal (Kottayam), KM Haridas (Palakkad), KP Madhu (Wayanad) and Raveesa Thantri (Kasaragod).