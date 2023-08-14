Govt staff to get Rs 4000 as Onam bonus; special allowance of Rs 1000 for pensioners

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala government will distribute Rs 4000 as bonus to government employees ahead of the Onam festival. Those who are not eligible for the bonus will get a festival allowance of Rs 2750, said finance minister K N Balagopal here on Monday.



Apart from the bonus and allowance, Rs 20,000 will be granted as a salary advance to all government employees in the state. Other employees who come under the part-time and contingent category will get an advance of Rs 6000.

All employees including the contract and scheme workers who received festival allowance last year will receive the same amount this year too. Over 13 lakh employees will be benefited from this move of the government.

Meanwhile, a special festival allowance of Rs 1000 will be given to all pensions who come under the service pension and contributory pension scheme categories.