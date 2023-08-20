96 dried seahorses seized: Forest dept to alert Wildlife Crime Control Bureau

Palakkad: After the seizure of 96 dried seahorses on August 19, the Kerala forest department has decided to approach the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau for further investigation.

“This is the largest of its kind seizure in our state. The seahorse skeletons were confiscated from Sathya Ezhilarasan (42) of Chennai Ambedkar Street Shenar Nagar, from the premises of the Palakkad KSRTC bus station. He was carrying the dried specimens in a box. He was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Palakkad forest vigilance division and Olavakkode forest range following a tip-off from the state forest intelligence headquarters,” Palakkad forest vigilance divisional forest officer K Jayaprakash told Onmanorama.

The seized seahorses are estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1 crore in the black market.

According to officials, all seahorse species found in the country are ‘protected under Schedule I of Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 making their sale, purchase, or any other form of utilisation of the species, or their parts and derivatives, illegal and punishable under the law.’

“This is the first time that such a huge number of seahorses were seized in our state. Since the arrested person is from Chennai, and the seized item was smuggled from Tamil Nadu, we have decided to approach the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau. Prima facie, it is understood that Ezhilarasan brought the skeleton to be used for making decorative seashell items and preparing so-called medicines. Further details cannot be revealed now,” Olavakkode range forest officer Imrose Elias Nawaz said.

Established in 2008, the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, also known as WCCB, is a statutory body that functions under the Indian Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change that helps to curb organised wildlife crime in the country, in coordination with different state enforcement agencies.

A source said a large quantity of dried seahorses is smuggled from South India to the northern states and from there, across the border.

“Seahorses are widely used in China to prepare 'medicines for impotence and respiratory diseases'. Seahorses are also used for preparing food delicacies in various countries even though it is globally illegal to trade these tiny marine creatures,” the officer said.