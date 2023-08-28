Officials who helped Sathiamma with 'impersonation' should also not go scot-free: Minister Vasavan

Kottayam: Tightening the screw on P O Sathiamma, the LDF on Monday demanded action against officials who facilitated her "impersonation" to work as a temporary sweeper at a government veterinary hospital at Kaithepalam in Puthuppally panchayat.

Speaking to reporters at Pampady on Monday, LDF's byelection in-charge in Puthuppally and Minister for Cooperation and Registration V N Vasavan said the police should investigate who helped Sathiamma work in the hospital when her name was not on the records.

Sathiamma was dismissed from service on August 21, 10 days after she was shown on a news television praising the deceased Congress leader Oommen Chandy when his son and UDF candidate Chandy Oommen met her and sought her vote. The UDF accused the CPM of being petty and spiteful.

But the LDF denied the accusation. As per the records, K C Lijimol was appointed as a temporary sweeper on the recommendation of Aishwarya Kudumbashree unit, and the salary was credited to Lijimol's account, said Vasan on Monday, August 28. But Lijimol said the salary was withdrawn by someone else by forging her signature, said Vasavan.

He said the police had charged Sathiamma with forgery and impersonation based on a complaint filed by Lijimol, hinting that the LDF had nothing to do with the criminal investigation against her. The minister also said the police slapped the charges against Sathiamma after a thorough investigation. "But the police should also register a case against the officials who facilitated Sathiamma to work there without documents. They should not go scot-free," said the minister.

Earlier in the day, Sathiamma also held a press conference. She said she worked in the hospital as a sweeper with the consent of Lijimol and her Kudumbashree unit. "They allowed me to continue as a sweeper because of my family's financial situation," she said.

The Congress-led UDF said it would help Sathiamma fight the case against her and also provide her with a job. The UDF maintained that she was illegally dismissed from service. If the Sathiamma was impersonating Lijimol for months, why did the Community Development Society (CDS), the apex body of the three-tier Kudumbashree, not take action against Sathiamma, asks the UDF. The CDS is controlled by the CPM.