Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Malappuram man arrested on charge of murdering his friend with airgun

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 29, 2023 12:38 AM IST
Representational Image. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: The Perumpadappu Police in Malappuram on Monday arrested the friend of a man who died after being shot with an airgun.

Perumpadappu Patteri native Sajeev Ahmed has been charged with the murder of his friend, Shafi, 42.

Shafi had died on Sunday en route to a hospital after being shot in the chest. Initially, it was reported as an accidental firing of the airgun.

According to the police, the gun belongs to Ahmed. He was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Shafi was cremated at the cemetery of Amayam Juma Masjid following postmortem at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.