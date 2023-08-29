Malappuram man arrested on charge of murdering his friend with airgun

Malappuram: The Perumpadappu Police in Malappuram on Monday arrested the friend of a man who died after being shot with an airgun.

Perumpadappu Patteri native Sajeev Ahmed has been charged with the murder of his friend, Shafi, 42.

Shafi had died on Sunday en route to a hospital after being shot in the chest. Initially, it was reported as an accidental firing of the airgun.

According to the police, the gun belongs to Ahmed. He was presented before a court and sent to judicial custody.

Shafi was cremated at the cemetery of Amayam Juma Masjid following postmortem at the Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.