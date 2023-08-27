Malappuram man dies after friend accidentally fires airgun

Malappuram: A man was killed after his friend accidentally opened fire with an airgun. The deceased has been identified as Perumpadappu native Shafi (42).



Though Shafi who suffered a chest injury was rushed to a private hospital in Thrissur, he was declared dead by the doctors.

Police took his friend into custody.

Manorama News reported that the gun was accidentally fired when Shafi and his three friends were spending time together at the house of the man who opened the fire.

It is observed that airguns are dangerous as careless usage often leads to deaths.

Earlier this July, three tribal people were injured after their neighbour opened fire with an airgun.