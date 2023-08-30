Gang harasses couple at theatre; attacks cops who rushed for help

Alappuzha: A gang allegedly harassed a woman and roughed up her husband when he questioned their act when the couple went to watch a movie at Chithranjali Movie Hall in Cherthala here.



Cops rushed to the movie hall when alerted by onlookers, but the accused unleashed an attack on the police contingent when they attempted to catch them.

The string of incidents started on Monday night when the couple went to watch a film. The husband was attacked by the three men when he questioned their indecent behaviour towards his wife. A police team led by sub-inspector Antony V J rushed to the spot learning about the incident around 9.30 pm. They arrested two of them from the spot itself.

When the police went inside the movie hall in search of the remaining third accused, four other gangsters attacked them. Later, the police team overpowered all of them, recorded their arrest, and presented them before the court. They were sent into judicial custody for 14 days.

The arrested were identified as Kanjikkuzhi panchayat natives Renish aka Kannan (31), Mithun Raj aka Mahesh (31), Vijil V Nair (32) and Muhamma natives Benoy (40), Saratchandran (20), Sachin aka Kandappan (29), and Anoop aka Pappan (28).