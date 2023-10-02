Malayalam
Man hacks wife, mother-in-law in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2023 11:05 AM IST Updated: October 02, 2023 11:42 AM IST
Bindu and her mother in hospital. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A family dispute ended up in violence in Kozhikode's Kodenchery after a man hacked his wife and mother-in-law on Monday morning. Paramala native Bindu (46) and her mother Unniyatha (69) were grievously injured in the attack. Bindu's husband Shibu (52) attacked the duo around 6 am on Monday. 

Bindu suffered severe injuries on her shoulder, head and neck. Her mother's one finger was severed after Shibu attacked her with a machete.

Manorama News reported that Shibu who was hiding near the house attacked Bindu when she reached the courtyard in the morning. Her mother was also attacked when she tried to block the assailant.

Both women were rushed to Thamarassery Govt. Taluk Hospital soon after the incident and later shifted to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The accused is reportedly absconding, said police.

Shibu and Bindu were separated for nearly two years. It is learnt that problems in the family life led to the attack. The couple has three children.

