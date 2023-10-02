Man hacks wife, mother-in-law in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: A family dispute ended up in violence in Kozhikode's Kodenchery after a man hacked his wife and mother-in-law on Monday morning. Paramala native Bindu (46) and her mother Unniyatha (69) were grievously injured in the attack. Bindu's husband Shibu (52) attacked the duo around 6 am on Monday.



Bindu suffered severe injuries on her shoulder, head and neck. Her mother's one finger was severed after Shibu attacked her with a machete.

Manorama News reported that Shibu who was hiding near the house attacked Bindu when she reached the courtyard in the morning. Her mother was also attacked when she tried to block the assailant.

Both women were rushed to Thamarassery Govt. Taluk Hospital soon after the incident and later shifted to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode. The accused is reportedly absconding, said police.

Shibu and Bindu were separated for nearly two years. It is learnt that problems in the family life led to the attack. The couple has three children.