Harshina to hold sit-in protest before Secretariat on Sept 13 demanding Rs 50 lakh compensation

Kozhikode: Harshina, the victim of alleged medical negligence by doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital here, declared that she will hold a sit-in protest before the Secretariat on September 13 demanding compensation of Rs 50 lakh.



As per the case, doctors had left a pair of scissors in her abdomen during a C-section.

The decision to hold the protest was taken at a meeting of the Samara Samithi (protest committee) held on Monday.

“If the state government is not ready to announce a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Harshina, the Samithi will hold a day-long sit-in strike in front of the secretariat,” Samara Samithi chairman Dinesh Perumanna told Onmanorama.

He also questioned the delay in the government announcing compensation despite the health minister accepting the police report's list of accused as final.

She had called off her 104-day-long sit-in in front of the hospital on Friday after the police filed a chargesheet in the case. Now, she has announced another agitation, protesting against the delay on the part of the government in taking action and demanding compensation for her ordeal.

“The health minister should take immediate action to fulfil her promise as police have already submitted the list of the accused before the court,” said Harshina.

She also criticised the associations of doctors and nurses for supporting the accused.

The protest committee also hinted at plans to intensify the protest if the government fails to take action in favour of Harshina. They demanded that the government should give Rs 50 lakh to Harshina to reach a compromise.

Earlier in March, the government had granted Rs 2 lakh to Harshina from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Following this, she responded that she had spent a lot of money on further treatment necessitated by medical negligence and noted that compensation granted by the government was insufficient.