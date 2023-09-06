Thiruvananthapuram man held for killing, burying younger brother

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Wednesday arrested a man for killing his younger brother and burying the body in the compound of their house at Thiruvallam here.

The crime came to light after the siblings' mother, Baby, filed a man-missing case at the Thiruvallam Police Station.

In her complaint, she said her younger son Raj had been missing since the last week of August.

Acting on the complaint, the police took the man's brother Binu into custody. During interrogation, Binu admitted to hitting his brother during a brawl. The blow killed him, police said.

Baby told the police that during Onam she had gone to her relatives' house. When she could not find Raj, she asked about him to Binu. But the elder son kept ignoring her queries. She said she grew suspicious as she saw a mango tree planted in a pit which was dug many months back.

Neighbours said that since the brothers used to fight frequently, they never bothered to interfere. While Raj was a worker in the construction industry, Binu was mostly unemployed.

Binu confessed to burying his brother's body in the pit. The police dug the pit and exhumed the body. Binu is in police custody. According to people of the locality, Binu is not of sound mind and is a loner.

(With IANS inputs)