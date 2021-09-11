88-year-old woman brutally murdered by unsound daughter at Nemom

Nemom: In a gruesome incident, an 88-year-old woman was hacked to death at home and then set aflame on the nearby road by her mentally deranged daughter at Vellamkettuvila near Naruvamoodu in Nemom in Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday morning.

Annamma, 88, wife of Karayil Ponnayyan, was killed by her daughter Leela, 62, around 7.30 am on Friday. Leela was arrested by the police later.

According to police, Leela, who was earlier working in the Gulf, was undergoing treatment for mental illness.

At first, Leela hacked her mother to death using a machete. Then she arranged a pyre on the nearby road with coconut shells and wooden pieces. She set her mother aflame after bathing her body.

Leela, who came back home after committing the crime, slept while watching television. Later, she was arrested by a police team led by inspector K Dhanapalan.

Leela is Annamma's second daughter.

Annamma's other children are Das, Selvaraj, Thakkappan and Selvi.