Elderly woman held for killing husband in Palakkad

Palakkad: Sreekrishnapuram police here on Thursday arrested a woman for murdering her husband. The accused has been identified as Kadambazhipuram resident Santhakumari. According to police, Santhakumari strangulated her husband Prabhakaran Nair on Tuesday night.

The murder came to light in the post-mortem report.



Sreekrishnapuram police inspector K M Bineesh told Manorama News that police reacehed Santhakumari's residence in the wee hours of Wednesday after she jumped into well to end her life. After rescuing the elderly woman, her husband was found dead inside the house, he added.

In her statement to police, Santhakumari confessed to the crime.



“Prabhakaran Nair, a dementia patient had tried to flee from home on Tuesday midnight. Santhakumari had tried to pacify him and asked him to get into the house. But he was not ready to pay heed to her words and fell into an argument with her. Santhakumari who was angered and disappointed with the rude behaviour of her sick husband took a bath towel and strangulated him,” revealed police.

Police registered a case of unnatural death after the autopsy report cited strangulation marks on Prabhakaran Nair's neck. During the interrogation, Santhakumari confessed that she murdered her husband.