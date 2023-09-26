Human body parts recovered from barren field near Palakkad Town

Palakkad: Human body parts were found buried in a barren field at Karingarapully near St Sebastian English Medium School, Kodumbu, about 2 km from Palakkad Town on Tuesday.

People of the locality had noticed drag marks leading up to a spot from where the Kasaba Police later recovered the body parts.

A human leg, presumed to belong to a man, and another body was recovered from the field. The area has been cordoned off and forensic reports are awaited to confirm the identities of the dead.

Meanwhile, the people of the locality have alleged that the Kasaba Police had come to a nearby location of Kurudikkad Sunday evening in connection with a local fight.

Two men, named Shijith and Satheesh, natives of Kottekkad and Pudussery respectively, had been missing from the locality. A police investigation is ongoing in the missing case.

“The accused in the fight was residing at the house of Satheesh's relative and on seeing the police, four men fled from the scene. Two of them went missing,” said a local politician. “Today, we found soil loosened at a portion of the paddy field and called the cops,” he added.

The Kasaba Police said they stopped the inquiry for the day due to bad light. “The body parts have not been identified. Further investigation will be carried out in the presence of the Tehsildar,” said a source at the Kasaba Police.