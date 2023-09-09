Corpse in septic tank: Probe team waits for DNA test result

Thrissur: Days after recovering a corpse from a septic tank of a house at Kunnamkulam, the police investigation team believes that the body is of Anjoor native Pratheesh who has been missing for close to two months. The probe team will confirm the identity of the deceased once DNA test result is out.



Kunnamkulam police inspector Shajahan U K told Onmanorama that evidence from the spot hints that it is Pratheesh's body.

“We can officially confirm the matter only after the DNA result is made available. However, crucial evidence collected from the spot proves that it is Pratheesh’s body. We have recovered a SIM card from the body which is registered in the name of Pratheesh. An earring usually worn by men is also found on the ear of the corpse. Pratheesh's relatives said that he used to wear a single earring. However, they could not confirm whether it was Pratheesh's body as it was completely in a decomposed state,” said Shajahan.

It was on Monday that the local residents found a corpse inside the septic tank of a house owned by Anjoor native Sivaraman. The 49-year-old Sivaraman had committed suicide by hanging inside the house on August 25. Both Sivaraman and Pratheesh were close friends. Sivaraman has been living alone in the house for quite some time and Pratheesh was a frequent visitor at his house and they used to consume alcohol together.

Though Sivaraman committed suicide on August 25, local residents came to know about the incident only after three days.

The 40-year-old Pratheesh, son of Cherillkkalil Veettil Kumaran, went missing on July 18. Pratheesh left home telling his wife Reena that he was leaving for Bengaluru and would return home after the Onam vacation. Since he didn’t return and could not be contacted, Reena filed a missing case with the Kunnamkulam police on September 1.

The cause of death was a blow on the head using a heavy metal rod, reported police.

“The skull had cracks. We also noted the presence of lime on the corpse possibly sprinkled for faster decomposition of the corpse,” said a police source.

“Local people also opined that it is the body of Pratheesh. One ear of Pratheesh was cut off in an accident. An ear was missing on the body recovered from the septic tank,” added the police official.