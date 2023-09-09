Medical board rules out murder in Nayana Surya's death; Crime branch to close the case

A medical board has submitted a report stating that the death of the young film director Nayana Surya was not a case of murder. The report submitted to the Crime Branch, which is investigating the case, cites myocardial infarction as the cause of death and says it is not known what led to the condition. In view of this, the Crime Branch has decided to wind up the investigation into the case by submitting a report stating that it was unable to come to a conclusion if the death was caused by illness or if it was a case of suicide.

Nayana Surya, who was a protege of the renowned film director Lenin Rajendran, was found dead in her rented house in Thiruvananthapuram in April 2019. Although it was considered a case of natural death, her friends raised allegations of murder after they received the postmortem report. The medical board that has unambiguously ruled out the possibility of murder was formed as part of the Crime Branch investigation following these suspicions.

The postmortem report of Nayana Surya mentioned injuries on her body, including on the neck and the abdomen. But the medical board says the chief reason for its rejection of the possibility of murder was that none of these injuries could have caused death.

The report confirms myocardial infarction, which is similar to a heart attack, as the cause of death cites an act of suicide or illness as the trigger that brought on the condition and points to the possibility of either of them having occurred. The main possibility of her death having occurred due to illness is strengthened by Nayana becoming unconscious five times in the past after her blood sugar went low. While her life was saved on those occasions by rushing her to the hospital, there was no one around to provide her with help on the fateful day.

The possibility of suicide is suggested by the likely overuse of insulin and medicines for treating depression. A search made by Nayana on Google a few days before her death about the overuse of insulin and life after death points to this possibility.

The Crime Branch has decided to close the case by submitting a report to higher authorities and drawing their attention to the fact that although the medical board’s report has ruled out murder, it does not confirm suicide or illness as the cause of death.