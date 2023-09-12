Kottayam bus owner assault: CITU leader tenders unconditional apology

Kochi: K.R. Ajai, leader of the Centre for Indian Trade Unions (CITU), has tendered an unconditional apology in court in the case registered suo motu by the High Court over the assault of a private bus owner at Thiruvarpu in Kottayam during a labour dispute, despite the court’s order to provide police protection to him. Justice N. Nagaresh adjourned the case till September 18 for the next hearing.



Ajai, who is a member of the Thiruvarppu panchayat, said in an affidavit that he did not intend to commit any act that would constitute contempt of court. He said he had not done anything that was deliberately defiant of the court’s order, nor had the bus service been hindered. The labour dispute had been resolved and the bus had begun service, he stated.

Ajai, in his affidavit, said that he is not the secretary of the Kottayam Motor Mechanic Workers’ Union and that he has no connection with the union. Ajay had presented himself in court on its directive earlier in the case of the assault of the bus owner.

While considering a petition filed by the vehicle owner Rajmohan and his wife after the services came to a halt following the labour dispute, the High Court had on June 23 ordered police protection as required for a month in order to operate the bus. But Rajmohan was assaulted when the bus service resumed on June 25. Following this, a case was registered. The High Court took notice suo motu after the developments came to its attention through media reports. Ajai said in his affidavit that the Kumarakom police had informed him of the High Court’s interim order on June 25, when the case was registered.