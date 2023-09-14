Woman, father thrashed by husband, in-laws inside Family Court complex in Thodupuzha

Idukki: A former NRI teacher and her father were allegedly thrashed by her husband and in-laws in front of the counselling room of a family court in Thodupuzha soon after she refused consent for divorce.

The incident occurred at 2 pm on Tuesday and acting on the complaint of the teacher, Jewel Thomas (31) Valiyamattam of Moolamattam, and her father, Thomas, 66, the Thodupuzha Police have booked her husband and in-laws.

Jewel said her husband Vadakkeparambil Anoop P Augustine brutally assaulted her and soon her father-in-law Augustine and mother-in-law Celin joined him in beating them. Jewel and Thomas sought treatment at a private hospital in Thoudpuzha and were discharged Wednesday afternoon.

Jewel said her father fell in the attack and suffered injuries on his knees. “My husband kicked my father as he was lying on the ground. The employees of the court came to our help and stopped the trio from further thrashing us. Before the police arrived the assailants escaped from the court complex,” Jewel said.

The Thodupzha Police said CCTV footage from the waiting room of the court will be examined.

Jewel worked in Sharjah and her husband was an official at a private company there. The couple has a three-year-old. They returned from Sharjah in January.

Jewel said she suspects that her husband had another relationship and that was the reason he sought a divorce. “Since we returned from Sharjah, I have been subjected to severe physical torture by my husband and in-laws. They forcefully took my passport and asked me to leave their house. I got the divorce notice last month though there were no issues in our marriage till January,” Jewel said.