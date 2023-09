A Malayali youth, who suffered severe burns in a fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, succumbed to injuries on Saturday.

The deceased was Fusail, 37, a native of Muzhakkunnu near Peravoor in Kannur.

Fusail, who worked as a driver in Al-Olaya, had been on a holiday in Kerala. He went back to Saudi only two weeks ago.

He was injured in the fire after a gas leak in his apartment.

Fusail's brother informed that the burial will be held in Riyadh after the legal formalities are completed.