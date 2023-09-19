Treasury dept revokes retired employee's suspension, Rs2 lakh pension sanctioned for cancer treatment

Kottayam: The Treasury department authorities have finally revoked the suspension of retired Senior Accountant T Sunil Kumar.

The punitive action was initiated against Kumar just hours before his retirement from the Sub Treasury office for speaking inappropriately to his superior.

The officials have also now taken steps to hand over his pensionary benefits as well.

Sunil Kumar (56), a native of Karappuzha Idattu Chira, was suspended two hours before his retirement. His pension and gratuity were withheld for allegedly speaking rudely to the Treasury Director over phone.

Kumar, seriously afflicted with cancer, is undergoing treatment now. He had to mortgage his house and land for treatment, as he did not get the service benefits.

Malayala Manorama had published this news on Sunday. With the issue spiralling into a controversy, seven employees, including the district treasury officer and sub-treasury officer, reached the hospital and handed over the documents on Monday.

Sunil Kumar's sister Devayani reached the treasury and received the first instalment of his pension. Out of the pension amount, Rs 2 lakh was sanctioned immediately for his medical expenses. The family members said officials assured them that the remaining amount would be released within two weeks.

Sunil Kumar had in April clarified that he was unaware that the Treasury Director was on the other end of the phone. Authorities were however, unconvinced by the explanation.