Satheesan adds his spin as video of tussle with Sudhakaran goes viral

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after a video of a tussle between V D Satheesan and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran went viral on social media, the Opposition leader on Wednesday tried to deflect questions by claiming that he was actually declining to take full credit of the byelection success.

The viral video showed Satheesan and Sudhakaran engaged in a verbal duel about who should speak first at the press conference held after the Puthuppally by-election victory.

K Sudhakaran. File photo: Manorama

On his part, Satheesan said that there indeed was a spat between him and Sudhakaran on September 8 ahead of the press conference and agreed that the video was true.

But he added his spin to it by saying that he was actually stopping Sudhakaran from giving him credit for the victory.

“Sudhakaran said he wanted to give me the full credit for Congress' victory in Puthuppally. I declined. But Sudhakaran insisted. I tried to stop him by trying to speak first. I could not speak much due to throat infection,” he explained.

What the video shows

When Satheesan said he would begin the news conference held after the Puthuppally victory, Sudhakaran disagreed and insisted that he should start. Following this, Satheesan moved the mics placed by TV channels towards Sudhakaran. (In the vidoe Sudhakaran is heard saying 'As I am the KPCC president I should start it and then you can talk later.)

After the incident, Satheesan was rather reluctant to answer media's queries.

He also evaded commenting on the victory by saying that "the president has said everything.”