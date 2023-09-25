Malayalam
Kerala Police issues lookout notice against Malayali vlogger 'Mallu Traveler'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 25, 2023 02:50 PM IST
Shakir Subhan, known as Mallu Traveler. Photo: Facebook/Mallu Traveler
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi:  A lookout notice was issued against a Kerala vlogger for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a woman from Saudi Arabia, under the pretext of an interview. The "lookout circular" was issued by Kerala Police as the accused was in Canada.  

A case was registered against Shakeer Suban alias 'Mallu Traveler' over the alleged incident that took place on September 13 at a hotel in Kochi. According to the complainant, the accused allegedly attempted to outrage the modesty of the foreign national. A case under section 354 (Outraging the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Subhan.

However, the vlogger denied the allegations in a YouTube video, he claimed that the woman and her partner visited him at a hotel and requested financial support. He has responded to the case in a video posted on his social media pages.

In the video, Shakir stated that the woman contacted him through Instagram introducing herself as his fan.

Shakir Subhan, a travel vlogger, has over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and 2.7 million subscribers on YouTube. Subhan, who worked as a salesman in a supermarket in Dubai, rose to fame through his travel vlogs.
(with PTI inputs)

