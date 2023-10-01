Cop killed as police control room vehicle rams into lamp post

Thiruvananthapuram: A policeman was killed after a control room vehicle lost control and rammed into a high-mast lamp post at Palayam here on Sunday.

Ajaykumar, an official with the police control room, is the deceased. It is learnt that he was not wearing the seatbelt at the time of the accident. He suffered severe injuries on his head and chest. Though he was rushed to the nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

Two other officers, who were in the front seat, sustained only minor injuries as they had buckled their seatbelts, an officer said.

The accident took place around 6 am on Sunday near the AKG Centre. After losing control, the vehicle that was heading to a petrol pump rammed into the lamp post installed on the divider.