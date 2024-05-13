Summer rain to intensify in Kerala: Yellow alert in 9 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted isolated heavy rain across the state from May 13 to 17. A yellow alert is sounded for 9 districts- Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on Monday. These districts will receive heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely to batter other districts.



“Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 40-50 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 13th, 16th & 17th May 2024. Thunderstorm with lightning accompanied by gusty winds, speed reaching 30-40 Kmph, is very likely to occur at one or two places in Kerala on 14th & 15th May 2024,” reads the IMD alert.

Yellow alert in districts

May 14 - Pathanamthitta

May 15 - Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta

May 16 – Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki

May 17 – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta

High tidal wave warning

The Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has predicted the possibility of high tidal waves and sea incursion on the Kerala coast in view of the prevailing 'kallakadal' phenomenon. According to INCOIS, tidal waves rising to a height of 0.5-1.2 metres are likely to hit the Kerala coast till 11.30 pm on Monday.

The coastal residents are advised to exercise extreme caution as the sea may turn turbulent during this time. Fishermen are advised to keep their boats anchored at the harbours. People are restricted from visiting seashores and venturing into the sea. At the same time, fishermen are allowed to fish off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts.