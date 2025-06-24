Actor Ajith Kumar continues to grab attention with every public appearance — and his latest look is no exception. Just weeks after attending a store launch with his wife Shalini, Ajith was spotted with a dramatic buzz cut, sparking fresh excitement among fans.

The makeover comes ahead of his participation in the next leg of the GT4 European Series. The actor is currently in Belgium, where he’s gearing up for the high-octane race set to take place this weekend.

A video shared by the official Ajith Kumar Racing X handle offered a behind-the-scenes look at the actor in race mode. In the clip, Ajith is seen inspecting his car, interacting with team members, and preparing for the upcoming challenge — a side of him that fans have come to admire beyond his screen persona.

Ajith has already had two theatrical releases this year — 'Vidaamuyarchi' and 'Good Bad Ugly'. In a previous interview, he had stated that he would be stepping away from film projects during the racing season to fully focus on his motorsport commitments.