PSU MD and Kodiyeri's brother-in-law detained for gambling at Trivandrum Club

Our Correspondent
Published: October 04, 2023 12:04 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Managing Director of a public sector unit (PSU) was among those detained by the police for gambling at the Trivandrum Club.

Nine persons, including  SR Vinayakumar, the managing director of United Electrical Industries, were arrested by the police for playing cards for money. Rs 7.5 lakh was seized from the spot. Authorities have hinted that departmental  action would be initiated against Vinayakumar. The police revealed that Vinayakumar is the brother-in-law of the late CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. 

Government Secretariat employee Jayakrishnan, cement trader Shankar, non-resident Keralite Shihas, real estate dealer Ashraf, Antony, trader Vinod, ITI instructor Sitharam, trader Manoj, and SR Vinayakumar were arrested by the Museum police on Monday while they were engaged in a betting  game.

The Museum police raided the club on a tip-off. The gambling was in progress when the police arrived. The group of persons were arrested from room number 5 of the club. 
The office bearers of the club confirmed to the police that the room was booked in the name of Vinayakumar.

