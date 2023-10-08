Israel-Hamas war: Malayali nurse injured in rocket missile attack

Tel Aviv/Kannur: A Malayali nurse was injured in the rocket missile attack in Israel, which has become a land of conflict, on Saturday at noon (IST).

Kannur Sreekandapuram native Sheeja Anand sustained injuries on her stomach, legs and hands in the attack.

Sheeja works as a caretaker in Israel's Ashkelon, which is only 13 km north of the border with the Gaza Strip. As per reports, emergency surgery was performed on her leg and hand. Sheeja was first taken to the Barzilai Medical Center and later shifted to a hospital in Tel Aviv.

It was Sheeja's friends who informed her family about the incident in the early hours of Sunday. Sheeja spoke to her family back home and asked them not to worry as her injuries weren't major and that she was safe, as per reports.

Sheeja's husband Anand told Manorama News that she will require another surgery on her spine. "The attack happened while I was on a video call with her," said Anand. He said the call ended abruptly following a loud bang.

Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns as the country suffered its bloodiest day in decades on Saturday. Israel battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza on Sunday, with hundreds reportedly killed on both sides. The spiralling violence threatens to start a major new war in the Middle East.