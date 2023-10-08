Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

NIA arrests PFI activist in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 08, 2023 10:51 AM IST
National Investigation Agency (NIA). (File Photo: IANS)
Representational Image. File Photo: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested a PFI activist from Thiruvananthapuram airport. Sulfi Ibrahim, a native of Tholicode here, was nabbed by the anti-terror agency as part of the nationwide crackdown on PFI.

According to reports, NIA sleuths took Sulfi into custody when he reached the airport to travel to Kuwait. The NIA team had earlier raided Sulfi's house.

In August, the NIA raided several houses and offices over alleged links with the banned outfit. The central agency also attached Green Valley Academy in Manjeri after finding that PFI has been using the centre to provide arms and physical training to its members.

RELATED ARTICLES

NIA claimed that Green Valley Academy is one of the oldest and largest training centres of PFI in Kerala.

On September 28, 2022, the Central government banned PFI and associated outfits for five years for 'unlawful activities'. Several PFI leaders were arrested following a nationwide crackdown called Operation Octopus.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.