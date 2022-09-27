NIA hunt on for masterminds of violence during PFI hartal

Thiruvananthapuram: A total of 309 cases were lodged, 1404 persons arrested, and 834 taken into preventive detention so far in connection with the violence unleashed across the state during the hartal called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on Friday following the countrywide raids at its properties by central agencies.

More arrests are likely as the police continued efforts to arrest absconding activists of PFI and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India in connection with the violence, and conducted searches at business institutions owned by them. The searches on Monday were carried out in areas coming under the jurisdiction of the Taliparamba, Payyannur, Mattannur, and Pazhayangadi police stations in Kannur district. However, the actions yielded no significant results.

The cops are also examining whether any financial aid has been extended to the miscreants from any quarter for indulging in apparently organised violence.

Meanwhile, a person identified as Shamnad (31), resident of Shamnad Mansil, Kuttikkada Nagar, Valathungal, was arrested for attempting to drive his motorcycle over police personnel on the hartal day at Pallimukku in Kollam.

A First-Class Judicial Magistrate Court remanded 86 PFI activists who conducted a march to the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police at Mananthavady in Wayanad district.

The Ambalappuzha Police took five more SDPI workers into custody for pelting stones on vehicles. The arrested were identified as Niyas (36), a resident of Kalluvathara House, Vandanam, Noushad (35) of Thoppil, Purakkad, Sajeer (27) of Palliparambu, Kakkayam, Suneer (38) of Meledam House, Purakkad, and Najeeb (46), a resident of Tara Manzil, Purakkad.

Police Search continues in Kannur.

NIA look-out circular



A look-out circular was issued against PFI's State secretary Abdul Sattar and General Secretary C A Rauf, the 3rd and 12th accused, respectively, in the case registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), to prevent them from leaving the country. A search warrant will also be issued against the absconding duo in an effort to trace and arrest them.



The NIA has come to the conclusion that the two were behind the call for hartal and also provoking the mob, which went on a violence spree, destroying government and public properties.