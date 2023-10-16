Malayalam
Four college students drown in Thrissur river

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2023 04:13 PM IST Updated: October 16, 2023 04:21 PM IST
Representational image: Shutterstock/pirtuss
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: In a tragic accident, four college students drowned at Kainoor Chira here on Monday. 
The deceased are Vadookara native Siyad Hussain, Punkunnam native Nived Krishna and Kuttur natives Aby John and Arjun. While Arjun was from St Aloysius College, the other three were from St Thomas College in Thrissur. All four were first year BBA students.
They visited the site after reaching college in the morning. The bodies were recovered during a search and rescue mission conducted by local residents.

